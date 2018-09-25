Calendar » Film Screening: On the Edge of a Dream

September 25, 2018 from 6:00 pm & 7:30 pm

A new surf documentary by Ellis Ericson and Andrew Kidman

Join us for the Santa Barbara premiere of On the Edge of A Dream, a new film and book by Ellis Ericson and Andrew Kidman, featuring titling and artwork by Barry McGee. Chronicling the process of developing a new surfboard design alongside surfing legend - and Santa Barbara native - George Greenough, the film is an intimate look into the shaping community in Australia and the quest to create the perfect board. The film is 53 minutes long.

TIMES: Tuesday, September 25 at 6:00 P.M.

TIMES: Tuesday, September 25 at 7:30 P.M.

TICKETS: $18 General, $15 MCASB Members & Students (tickets are not available through Center Stage, please follow the link below)

