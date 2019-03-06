Calendar » Film Screening // Our People Will Be Healed

March 6, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Cup of Culture

Our People Will Be Healed

Wed, Mar 6th, 6 PM

Film Screening/MCC Theater

Alanis Obomsawin’s 50th film reveals how a Cree community in Manitoba has been enriched through the power of education. The Helen Betty Osborne Ininiw Education Resource Centre in Norway House receives a level of funding that few other Indigenous institutions enjoy. Its teachers help students to develop their abilities and sense of pride. This documentary conveys a message of hope: in an appropriate school environment, one that incorporates their people’s history, language, and culture, Indigenous youth can realize their dreams. 1h 37m.