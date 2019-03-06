Film Screening // Our People Will Be Healed
Cup of Culture
Our People Will Be Healed
Wed, Mar 6th, 6 PM
Film Screening/MCC Theater
Alanis Obomsawin’s 50th film reveals how a Cree community in Manitoba has been enriched through the power of education. The Helen Betty Osborne Ininiw Education Resource Centre in Norway House receives a level of funding that few other Indigenous institutions enjoy. Its teachers help students to develop their abilities and sense of pride. This documentary conveys a message of hope: in an appropriate school environment, one that incorporates their people’s history, language, and culture, Indigenous youth can realize their dreams. 1h 37m.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB MultiCultural Center
- Starts: March 6, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free!
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/262714041085405/
- Sponsors: UCSB MultiCultural Center