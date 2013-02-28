Calendar » Film Screening Q&A: HARD CANDY

February 28, 2013 from 7:00pm

Fourteen-year-old Hayley (Ellen Page) flirts with 30-year-old Geoff in an online chatroom. They agree to meet...and things go very, very wrong.... Please join us for a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A with Brian Nelson, who will dissect the details of his terrifying script.