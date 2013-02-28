Film Screening Q&A: HARD CANDY
February 28, 2013 from 7:00pm
Fourteen-year-old Hayley (Ellen Page) flirts with 30-year-old Geoff in an online chatroom. They agree to meet...and things go very, very wrong.... Please join us for a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A with Brian Nelson, who will dissect the details of his terrifying script.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Pollock
- Starts: February 28, 2013 7:00pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/script-screen