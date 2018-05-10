Calendar » Film Screening: The Charles W. Morgan

May 10, 2018 from 7:00pm

Q&A with director and Emmy®-winning filmmaker Bailey Pryor



Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7 pm

Doors open to SBMM Members 6:15pm and to Non-members at 6:45pm

Cost: $5 (SBMM Members) ⬧ $15 (Non-members)

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456 8747



Sponsored by: Sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe

A one-hour documentary film, THE CHARLES W. MORGAN tells the extraordinary story of America’s last wooden whale ship and the incredible saga of the first global industry dominated by America. From her humble beginnings in New Bedford, Massachusetts in the year 1841, we follow the adventures of the Morgan on 37 voyages around the world where this “Lucky Ship” survived freeze-ups in the Arctic, attacks by south sea headhunters, fire aboard ship and a host of other stories, each of which had the potential to end the vessel’s life. Yet 170 years later, the Charles W. Morgan lives on, after extensive restoration, she was re-launched in 2014 to embark on her 38th Voyage of nearly three-months, and raised awareness of America’s maritime heritage and called attention to issues of ocean sustainability and conservation. The ship returned August 6, 2014, resuming her role as flagship and exhibit of the Mystic Seaport Museum.

Stunning archival material, evocative live cinematography and powerful on-camera interviews, chronicle the rise and fall of America’s first great industry using the only remaining vessel of the time period as a portal to the past.

Six-time Emmy® winning filmmaker, Bailey Pryor, has worked in the film and television industry for over 30 years as a writer, producer and director. Nominated for 10 Emmy Awards, and winning six, Bailey has produced seven feature films and over 150 television programs for ABC, PBS, Discovery Channel, Fox Sports Net, ESPN, Spike TV, Animal Planet, and Travel Channel. Bailey is the President & CEO of Telemark Films in Mystic, CT and was formerly the President & CEO of Warren Miller Entertainment in Boulder, Colorado.

Bailey is also the Founder and CEO of The Real McCoy rum, which is based on a film he produced for PBS, of the same name. The Real McCoy rum has won over 100 major spirits industry awards worldwide and is currently being distributed in 22 states in the US, as well as 20 countries in Europe and Asia.