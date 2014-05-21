Calendar » Film Screening: The Endless Summer

May 21, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Released in 1964, The Endless Summer was Brown’s most successful surf film, playing to sold-out theaters in the United States. Audiences were so encouraging that Brown became convinced that this was a movie that even non-surfers could enjoy.

The tale of Brown’s campaign to take The Endless Summer to the American heartland is testament to the filmmaker’s creativity and persistence. In 1966, the film opened in theaters across the country, and Bruce Brown became surfing’s greatest success story.