Calendar » Film Screening: ‘Wretches & Jabberers’

March 17, 2016 from 6:30pm

In this documentary by Oscar-winning director Gerardine Wurzburg, two men with autism embark on a global quest to change attitudes about disability and intelligence. With limited speech, Tracy Thresher, 42, and Larry Bissonnette, 52, have faced lives of social isolation in mental institutions or adult disability centers. When they learn as adults to communicate by typing, their lives change dramatically. Their world tour message is that the same possibility exists for others.

Thresher and Bissonnette will be featured March 19 as keynote speakers at a Cal Lutheran conference on autism, inclusion and communication.

Admission to the screening is free, but registration is required and space is limited.

Please register here: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3639#event