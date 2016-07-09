Calendar » Film Series: Eleanor Roosevelt: A Restless Spirit

July 9, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturdays in July 2016 (July 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th)

7:00 – 9:00 pm

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara



Join us in the month of July for a series of four films that highlight various aspects of the human condition, raise questions and inspire. There will be time at the end of each film for discussion.

July 9th: Eleanor Roosevelt: A Restless Spirit reviews the private life and public work of Eleanor Roosevelt and illustrates her commitment to improving the quality of life for thousands suffering from hunger, homelessness, unemployment and discrimination. As a humanitarian voice for reform she promoted a wide range of projects including community development and universal human rights. Her revolutionary and controversial role as First Lady shows the strong political partnership with her husband during his Presidency while she sought ways to expand opportunities for women and African-Americans that he had not yet embraced. In addition to the commentary by scholars, the film is enlivened by Mrs. Roosevelt’s own explanations of events in her life. The challenge of maintaining an independent private life while engaged in demanding public service is one theme in this film. Another is the possibility of overcoming a difficult childhood and making beneficent use of the lessons of suffering. Her restless spirit is transformed into a boundless source of inspiration for all.

July 16th: From Mao to Mozart–Isaac Stern in China is the Oscar winning documentary of Isaac Stern’s 1976 journey to China to meet and instruct Chinese musicians in Western classical music. What follows is an exemplary cultural exchange that illuminates our common human nature through the magnanimous virtuosity of Isaac Stern.

July 23rd: Malcolm X is a 1992 American epic biographical drama about the African-American activist Malcolm X. Directed and co-written by Spike Lee, the film stars Denzel Washington in a stellar performance in which he really becomes Malcolm X. The film chronicles Malcolm’s early dysfunctional life and imprisonment, his conversion to the Nation of Islam while in jail, his charismatic role as proponent and speaker for the Nation of Islam, and his pilgrimage to Mecca which universalized his vision of Islam and led to his departure from the Nation of Islam. The film has been selected for preservation in the U.S. “National Film Registry” by the Library of Congress.

July 30th: King of Hearts is a 1966 French comedy-drama directed by Philippe de Broca and stars Alan Bates. The scene of the film is a small town in France during WWI. The town has been booby trapped by the Germans and all the inhabitants have left except for the inmates of a mental institution who assume the roles of the townspeople. A Scottish soldier is dispatched to defuse the bomb. On his arrival he assumes the townspeople are just a little eccentric. As the story unfolds in its disarming way, it raises the issue of who is really insane – the inmates or those involved in the conflict.