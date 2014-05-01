Calendar » Film “Winter in the Blood” w/ Director Q&A

May 1, 2014 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

Based on the novel by James Welch, the film has a travelogue-type format about a man in the Montana Hi-Line area around the Canadian border on his own odyssey.

We are honored to have a post screening Q&A with Directors Alex Smith and Andrew J. Smith.

More Info: Winter in the Blood was the first of five novels written by James Welch, a Native American poet, author, documentary scriptwriter and historical essayist. Winter in the Blood has long been acknowledged as a primary voice in the Native American Renaissance. It has remained in print for over thirty-five years and is a cornerstone of the Penguin Classics canon. Welch’s total book sales worldwide number over half a million. Equally impressive, Welch’s loyal, diverse, and multi-generational fan base has driven his novels to be translated into eight languages and ensured that they remain mainstays in Native American, Indigenous Studies, and Western Literature classes in universities across the United States, Canada and abroad.