Calendar » Final SB Screening of DamNation: A New Patagonia Film

September 20, 2014 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

The new award-winning Patagonia film DamNation will show for a final time in Santa Barbara on Saturday, September 20, 2014 at the New Vic Theatre. A pre-film VIP reception begins at 6:30 p.m., and the film begins at 7:30 p.m. Professor Robert Wilkinson – one of the country’s foremost experts on water policy – will lead a Q&A session after the film.

This powerful film odyssey across America explores the evolution of Americans’ views of dams, the politics of removing obsolete dams, and how once-damnmed rivers can bound back to life, giving wild salmon and steelhead the right to return to primeval spawning grounds, after decades without access.

DamNation documents the undeniable momentum behind river restoration that has begun to take hold in our country. Made over the course of three years, this thoroughly researched documentary shows how far things have moved and how quickly in the last 50 years. Diverse interests across the country are coming together to remove obsolete dams and find more cost-effective options to meeting power, shipping, irrigation and other needs, while helping to restore rivers, preserve tribal customs, recover fish stocks, revitalize waterfronts, improve recreational opportunities and render watersheds more resilient to climate change.

Professor Robert Wilkinson is one of the nation’s foremost experts on water policy and a professor at UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management. Wilkinson’s research and teaching is focused on water and energy policy, climate change, and issues of environmental policy. He advises government agencies, businesses, non-governmental organizations, and foundations on water policy and environmental issues. He has served on the public advisory committee for California’s State Water Plan and represented the University of California on the Governor’s Task Force on Desalination. He has advised the California Energy Commission and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on climate research, and has served as coordinator for the climate impacts assessment of the California Region for the U.S. Global Change Research Program and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. The water policy course he teaches at Bren focuses on how science, economics, law, and social and political factors affect the water policy-making process.

Tickets are $10 for the film only, or $20 for the VIP reception and film. The reception includes local craft beer from Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, local wine from Castoro Cellars (whose “Dam Fine Wine” logo features a beaver), and appetizers and refreshments from local restaurants. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting our website at www.LPFW.org/damnation, or by calling 805-617-4610 ext 2. Any remaining tickets will be on sale at the box office of the New Vic Theatre (located at 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara) the night of the show.