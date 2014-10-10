Calendar » Final TGIF: Fall Feast (Thank Goodness Its Friday Mixer)

October 10, 2014 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

The Fall Feast is our TGIF season finale celebrating the bounty of food grown right here in Santa Barbara County! Join EDC for one of the most pleasant happy hours in town with local wines, beer from New Belgium Brewing Company, a complete catered dinner made from fresh, local foods, a raffle and live music from some of Santa Barbara’s finest! Hosted by EDC, this is the perfect opportunity to hear from representatives of EDC and other non-profit organizations in the tri-county region about our work in protecting the local environment.

Cost: $20: includes a full catered dinner with fresh, local foods, 2 drinks, & live music

Contact: Jennifer Brown [email protected], 963-1622