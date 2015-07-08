Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 5:48 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Finance and Investment Roundtable

July 8, 2015 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm


​Who should attend:  Anyone who is interested...

bring your friends who like to share ideas about personal finance.​

 

We will discuss the various aspects of financial planning and how money affects our lives.  

The meeting will be an open exchange of ideas.  It is hoped that we can 

learn from each other's experiences. Questions are encouraged.

 

A topic will be suggested for general discussion before the meeting.  Send us any 

subjects which you wish to discuss or questions to be addressed;  

Volunteer Coordinator, Mike Witt, [email protected]

 

RSVP

(805) 957-1115, x 113 or [email protected]   www.JewishSantaBarbara.org        

 

