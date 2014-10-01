Finance & Investment Roundtable
Join us for a new educational workshop: Finance & Investment Roundtable with Volunteer Moderator Dr. Bob Bronfman
Wednesday, October 1st, 5:00-6:00 pm
Where: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala Street
Cost: FREE
Who should attend: Anyone who is interested...bring your friends who like to share ideas about personal finance.
We will discuss the various aspects of financial planning and how money affects our lives. The meeting will be an open exchange of ideas. It is hoped that we can learn from each other's experiences. Questions are encouraged.
A topic will be suggested for general discussion before the meeting. Send us any subjects which you wish to discuss or questions to be addressed; Volunteer Coordinator, Mike Witt, [email protected] or 957-1115
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, Jewish Family Service
- Starts: October 1, 2014 5:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala Street
- Website: http://jewishsantabarbara.org/community-calendar/finance-and-investment-roundtable-1409934967
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, Jewish Family Service