Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:01 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Finding Balance & Strength When Coping With Illness and Death

March 26, 2014 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Kate Zeiss, Ph.D, LCSW is a Palliative Care Social Worker with Cottage Hospital and Hospice of Santa Barbara.  She will discuss how patients and their caregivers, facing various stages & challenges of long-term illness and end of life issues, can build upon existing strengths & coping abilities, and identify useful community resources.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: PamTruax
  • Starts: March 26, 2014 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Tannahill Auditorium, Schott Center 310 Padre St. Santa Barbara 93105
  • Website: http://www.bcrcsb.org/
 
 
 