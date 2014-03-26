Calendar » Finding Balance & Strength When Coping With Illness and Death

March 26, 2014 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Kate Zeiss, Ph.D, LCSW is a Palliative Care Social Worker with Cottage Hospital and Hospice of Santa Barbara. She will discuss how patients and their caregivers, facing various stages & challenges of long-term illness and end of life issues, can build upon existing strengths & coping abilities, and identify useful community resources.