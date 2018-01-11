Calendar » Finding Freedom with Dawa Tarchin Phillips Thursdays, January 4, 11, and 25

January 11, 2018 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Finding Freedom with Dawa Tarchin Phillips

Thursdays, January 4, 11, and 25

How to avoid the 3 biggest mistakes that keep your spiritual practice from bearing fruit and connect to the authentic teachings of Buddha in modern times. This class introduces the meaning and aim of the path of awakening.

Whether you are a student, a seeker, a scholar, a practitioner or simply curious, this essential series will show you how to avoid the 3 biggest pitfalls of modern practitioners and take joyful first steps toward reducing your own and others' suffering once and for all. This class is especially suited for newcomers.

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center

102 W. Mission Street

Santa Barbara CA

805-284-2704

http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/

[email protected]