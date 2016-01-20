Calendar » Finding More Water, A Forum by League of Women Voters

January 20, 2016 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Changing weather patterns, climate change, and drought have forced us to face the need for sustainable water supplies. What are the various resources available to the City of Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta and other water districts in our Central Coast Region? What is the current state of those resources? Will there be regional solutions? What sources of water could we utilize in the future?

The City of Santa Barbara Water Resources Department representative, Kelley Dyer, will be addressing desalinization, current supplies and the City of Santa Barbara’s water resources.

Tom Evans, Engineer with the Montecito Water District will be addressing the regional aspect of water resources.

Potable reuse will be presented by James O. Hawkins, a Policy Analyst from Heal the Ocean.

Managing ground water will be presented by Ryan C. Drake, the Water Supply and Conservation Manager for the Goleta Water District.



Please bring your questions and lunch. Free admission and parking.