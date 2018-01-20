Calendar » Finding Online Resources from Lineage Society Databases - SB Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting

January 20, 2018 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Elizabeth O’Neal will present, “Finding Online Resources from Lineage Society Databases” at the SB County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, January 20th, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street.



Lineage societies have been collecting and preserving family histories for more than 125 years. But did you know that some of these resources can be found for free online? And you don’t even have to be a member to take advantage of them!



Thousands of applications and supporting documents have been submitted to lineage societies over the years, and your brick wall ancestor could be hiding in the file of one of their members. From the databases and downloadable documents of the DAR, to simple lists of pioneers and soldiers: this presentation will show you which gems are available online and where to find them. By the time we are finished, you just might be inspired to join!

Elizabeth is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists (APG), the Federation of Genealogical Societies’ (FGS) Education Committee, and an Ambassador for the 2018 RootsTech Conference. She is a member of numerous lineage societies, including the Daughters of the American Revolution, and is an avid promoter of their genealogical resources.



Elizabeth has been blogging and writing about genealogy for more than 10 years. As the author of the blog My Descendant’s Ancestors, she shares family stories, technology and methodology tips, and hosts the monthly “Genealogy Blog Party.” Her writing has been featured in the FGS FORUM magazine, and she is a contributing writer for the Legacy Family Tree News blog.



When not hunting for ancestors, Elizabeth enjoys photography, ballet, and spending time with her family. She hopes that her only descendant will someday develop an interest in her ancestry.



Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).



END



Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438