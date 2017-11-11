Calendar » Findings Market

November 11, 2017 from 11:00am - 6:00pm

The market highlights a carefully curated collection of inspiring brands and artisans from Ojai, Santa Barbara, Ventura and beyond - ranging from apparel, jewelry, footwear, leather goods, ceramics and home and gift. Located in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone at The Waterline alongside The Guilded Table and in conjunction with Lama Dog Taproom, Topa Topa Brewing, Fox Wine and The Nook. Featuring live music from The Brambles, 1-3pm and Skin and Bones, 3-5pm. We will also be partnering with The Young and Brave Foundation and hosting a raffle with prizes from Findings Market brands and The Waterline - Topa Topa, Lama Dog, Fox Wine, Guilded Table and The Nook. Each ticket is $5 and 100% of proceeds will go towards a local foundation - The Young and Brave, a local a 501(c)(3) non-profit with the vision of helping young adults, children, and families diagnosed with all forms of