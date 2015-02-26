Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 8:15 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

FIndland Educational Rreforms: what can we learn

February 26, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

A reception and interactive forum featuring Finnish Consul General Juha Markkanen discussing Finland's highly publicized Educational Reforms.
Reception: 6 PM - 7 PM  Lecture: 7 PM - 8:30 PM
 

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The American Scandinavian Foundation of Santa Barbara, The Center for Global Dialogue
  • Starts: February 26, 2015 6:00pm - 8:30pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St
  • Website: http://asfsb.net
  • Sponsors: The American Scandinavian Foundation of Santa Barbara, The Center for Global Dialogue
 
 
 