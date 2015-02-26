Calendar » FIndland Educational Rreforms: what can we learn

FIndland Educational Rreforms: what can we learn

February 26, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

A reception and interactive forum featuring Finnish Consul General Juha Markkanen discussing Finland's highly publicized Educational Reforms.

Reception: 6 PM - 7 PM Lecture: 7 PM - 8:30 PM

