Finish Concert

March 14, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:15pm

The American Scandinavian Foundation presents:

Vellamo, a Finish singing duo at the

Unitarian Live Oak Unitarian Church, Fellowship Hall 

http://soundcloud.com/vellamo

 

Please email Heidi if you'd like to attend.

Email: [email protected]

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The American Scandinavian Foundation, SB
  • Starts: March 14, 2014 7:00pm - 8:15pm
  • Price: $20, $10 kids
  • Location: Live Oak Unitarian in Goleta
  • Website: http://asfsb.net
  The American Scandinavian Foundation, SB
 
 
 