Calendar » Fire Fighter Pizza Dinner

September 10, 2013 from All Day

Join us at California Pizza Kitchen to help support the family of our hero, who passed away in the Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona. We will be hosting a three day event to support Sean Misner's wife, Amanda, and newborn son, Sean-Jaxon. CPK will be donating 20% of the proceeds to them. Please come out and show your support for all of our first responders.