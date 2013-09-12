Calendar » Fire Fighter Pizza Kitchen

September 12, 2013 from 11:00am - 11:00pm

California Pizza Kitchen has partenered with the Sean Misner Memorial to honor our fallen firefighters on 9/11. Sean was killed in the line of duty this pas June while battling a wildland fire in AZ. He leaves behind a wife and brand new baby boy. CPK will be donating 20% of the proceeds from this three day event (September 10, 11, 12) to support his wife and child. So please come out and support this 1 of 19 on 9/11