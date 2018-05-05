Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:46 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Fire Wise Landscaping

May 5, 2018 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Fire Wise Landscaping presented by Master Gardeners
Learn how your landscaping can help protect your property from fire.
Learn ways to create and maintain a defensible space around your home.
         You will learn the Fire Safe 3 R's,
         Fuel ladders vs. firebreaks,
and learn distinguishing characteristics of both fire resistant and fire prone plants.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBMasterGardener
  • Starts: May 5, 2018 12:00pm - 1:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Carpinteria Branch Library
  • Website: http://cesantabarbara.ucanr.edu
 
 
 