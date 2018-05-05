Fire Wise Landscaping
May 5, 2018 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Fire Wise Landscaping presented by Master Gardeners
Learn how your landscaping can help protect your property from fire.
Learn ways to create and maintain a defensible space around your home.
You will learn the Fire Safe 3 R's,
Fuel ladders vs. firebreaks,
and learn distinguishing characteristics of both fire resistant and fire prone plants.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBMasterGardener
- Starts: May 5, 2018 12:00pm - 1:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Carpinteria Branch Library
- Website: http://cesantabarbara.ucanr.edu