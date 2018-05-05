Calendar » Fire Wise Landscaping

May 5, 2018 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Fire Wise Landscaping presented by Master Gardeners

Learn how your landscaping can help protect your property from fire.

Learn ways to create and maintain a defensible space around your home.

You will learn the Fire Safe 3 R's,

Fuel ladders vs. firebreaks,

and learn distinguishing characteristics of both fire resistant and fire prone plants.