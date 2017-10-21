Calendar » Fired Up for Special Olympics Fundraiser

October 21, 2017 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

The Santa Barbara City and County Firefighters will come together on Saturday, October 21st to host the 3rd Annual Fired Up for Special Olympics Fundraiser. Located at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum for the first time ever, this year's dinner will take place from 5pm-10pm. The evening will include a silent and live auction, Santa Maria-style BBQ, open bars, music and dancing, and inspiring speakers. All proceeds from this event will directly benefit the 650 local Santa Barbara athletes in the years ahead. All programs by Special Olympics Santa Barbara are free of charge to not only the athletes, but to their families as well. For further information, please visit: www.sosc.org/sb/firedup or contact Special Events Manager Vanessa Harris: [email protected] or (805) 884-1516 x102.