First annual Lexus LaceUp Running Series presented by Equinox, benefiting FOOD Share kicks off in Ve

November 2, 2014 from 7:45 a.m.

Ventura County runners will have a new running race to add to their competitive line-up when the inaugural Lexus LaceUp Running Series presented by Equinox kicks off in Ventura on Sunday, Nov. 2. FOOD Share is the official non-profit partner for the Ventura event.

Runners will have the option to participate in the half marathon, 10k or 5k races. The race features fast and scenic courses designed by Ventura local Josh Spiker, followed by a festive finish line hub with music and a free food truck brunch complete with a Sierra Nevada beer. Runners will also receive a finisher’s medal, tech T-shirt, chip timing with real-time results and a free photo.

Ventura County’s regional food bank which serves 74,500 hungry individuals per month will receive 5 percent of each race registration and $25 for each volunteer secured to help with the event. Proceeds garnered from Lexus LaceUp will support FOOD Share’s Tackle Hunger food and funds drive, the food bank’s largest annual campaign.

To register for Lexus LaceUp, visit laceuprunningseries.com, and to volunteer, contact Jason Hendrick at [email protected]

About FOOD Share:

More than 35 years ago, eight citizens performed a good deed by distributing food to those who were in need underneath a Ventura bridge. The early philanthropic movement quickly formed into what is now Ventura County’s regional food bank, FOOD Share, which has grown from serving a few hundred hungry people per month to 74,500 people. Today, staff and volunteers distribute more than 10 million pounds of food annually from its distribution site; more than 180 partner agencies, which include neighborhood and church food distributions and soup kitchens; as well as hunger assistance programs. FOOD Share’s programs provide healthy nutrition and education to children, families and seniors, which include: KIDS Share, SENIOR Share, Nutrition Education, Community Market, SoCal Gas CARE Program, ART Share and more. A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, FOOD Share is a member of the Feeding America network, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For more information about FOOD Share, visit www.foodshare.com. Find us on Facebook and Twitter.