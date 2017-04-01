Calendar » First Carpinteria Open Streets

April 1, 2017 from 9:00am - 5:00pm

The first Open Streets event to be held in Carpinteria on April 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers and community members have been working together for many months preparing the traffic management plan and over 80 diverse, free activities to take place along the one-mile route for people of all ages and abilities.

The goal of Open Streets is to promote public health, active transportation and community by transforming streets into a public park for a day. The last three events organized by the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, Traffic Solutions and Global Good Impact occurred on Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara and attracted 20,000 participants to get active in the streets.

The goal of the organizers has been to move Open Streets from community to community throughout Santa Barbara County. This year, organizers were invited by the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce to host an event in Carpinteria.

The permit approved by the city council is for a route that spans three connected streets -- Linden Avenue (from 9th Street to Carpinteria State Beach), 8th Street (eastbound from Linden Avenue to Palm Street), and 9th street (westbound from Linden Avenue to Reynolds Avenue). During the past five months, organizers have built a coalition of local Carpinteria organizations and businesses that have helped shape the event.