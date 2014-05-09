Calendar » First Responders: Care in Literature, Art and Psychoanalysis

May 9, 2014 from 10:00 am - 5:30 pm

Arriving on the scene of accidents and emergencies, first responders provide assistance to the wounded, initiating a continuum of care that was first systematized by French military surgeons during the Napoleonic Wars. This conference seeks to explore literature, art and psychoanalysis as critical (in both the urgent and analytic sense of the term), even lifesaving, forms of first response. It will examine how discursive practices and interactions – from storytelling to testimony, from play to art-making – can make suffering visible, and, in the aftermath of injury, can also aid in healing.