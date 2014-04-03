Calendar » First Thursday

April 3, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us for live music, art and wine celebrating our current exhibit, Impressions in Ink-Etchings from the collection. The exhibition will present a variety of subject matter, from the California Missions to local scenes, seascapes, and desert landscapes, with much of the work fresh out of conservation and as bright as the day they were printed.