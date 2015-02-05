Calendar » First Thursday

February 5, 2015 from 5:00 - 8:00

Join us for music and wine in our lovely galleries as you explore Santa Barbara’s distinct style with our latest exhibition, dedicated to renowned architect Lutah Maria Riggs (collaboration with the Lutah Maria Riggs Society and Art, Design & Architecture Museum, UC Santa Barbara). Plus, enjoy an enchanting model train display depicting Santa Barbara’s downtown depot (1940s) that will delight all ages. No reservation needed.