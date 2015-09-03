Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 1:35 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

First Thursday

September 3, 2015 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Extravagant costumes! Continue the Fiesta with our exhibition dedicated to beautiful Old Spanish Days fashion, art, and history. Celebrate with Spanish guitar, pop-up performances and a tribute to the legacy of the Museum, built fifty years ago. Always family friendly. Wine and beverages available for purchase!

Thursday Sept. 3, 5:00 - 8:00 PM

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBHistorical
  • Price: free
  • Location: Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra
  • Website: http://santabarbaramuseum.com
 
 
 