First Thursday
September 3, 2015 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Extravagant costumes! Continue the Fiesta with our exhibition dedicated to beautiful Old Spanish Days fashion, art, and history. Celebrate with Spanish guitar, pop-up performances and a tribute to the legacy of the Museum, built fifty years ago. Always family friendly. Wine and beverages available for purchase!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBHistorical
- Price: free
- Location: Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra
- Website: http://santabarbaramuseum.com