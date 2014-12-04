Calendar » First Thursday at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum

December 4, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us for holiday music and wine as you enjoy an enchanting model train display depicting Santa Barbara's downtown (1920-1940), courtesy of Ken Kelley. Browse Pacific Coast Rail Road artwork along with our latest exhibition dedicated to architect Lutah Maria Riggs. Georgia's Smokehouse will be onsite serving their delicious BBQ from 5:30 until 7pm. Always family-friendly we welcome all ages to "Polar Express" themed activities (story-time, crafts & hot chocolate).