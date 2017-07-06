Calendar » First Thursday “Fiesta Countdown”

July 6, 2017 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

The Museum is counting down to FIESTA!

Visit the Museum’s latest exhibitions, In The Saddle, Missions in Watercolor and the new Edward Borein Gallery.

6:00 PM

EXHIBITION TOUR of In The Saddle by the curators, Bill Reynolds and Tom Peterson. In the Saddle gives an up close look at the beauty, history and celebrity of saddle making in Santa Barbara and celebrates the pageantry of the Fiesta through events such as the parade and Stock Horse Show.

7:00 PM

Enjoy a FLAMENCO SHOW by dancers from the Linda Vega Dance Studio.

Free entrance. All ages welcome.