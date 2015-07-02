Calendar » First Thursday Film Screening

July 2, 2015 from 5:00pm - 9:30pm

To accompany our thrilling new installation Quake! The 1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum will offer an outdoor screening of the academy award-winning film Earthquake (1974). Our ongoing exhibit Ray Strong: Views of Santa Barbara County will be open for viewing as well. Enjoy your summer evening in our lovely Museum courtyard, complete with wine and beverages available for purchase. Mony’s food truck will be serving delicious tacos at 7:00 PM.