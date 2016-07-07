First Thursday Open House & Summer Celebration
July 7, 2016 from 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Join the Mental Wellness Center for a special celebration on Thursday, July 7th. Enjoy a wonderful mix of local art, music and hors d’oeuvres while connecting with the community and learning more about the organization, at its First Thursday Open House & Summer Celebration.
For more information or to RSVP, please contact Alex Heath: [email protected] / 805-845-3298
- Location: The Mental Wellness Center 617 Garden Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101