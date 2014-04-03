Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:22 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

First Thursday: Spacks Street 108

April 3, 2014 from 6:00pm

First Thursday in April: Sullivan Goss an American Gallery opens Spacks Street 108, an exhibition of work by Barry Spacks, Santa Barbara’s first official poet laureate.  The opening is a memorial to Barry Spacks, who passed in January of this year. There will be a video tribute, readings of Barry’s poems, and other celebrations to open the exhibit.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: April 3, 2014 6:00pm
  • Location: Sullivan Goss an American Gallery
 
 
 