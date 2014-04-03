Calendar » First Thursday: Spacks Street 108

April 3, 2014 from 6:00pm

First Thursday in April: Sullivan Goss an American Gallery opens Spacks Street 108, an exhibition of work by Barry Spacks, Santa Barbara’s first official poet laureate. The opening is a memorial to Barry Spacks, who passed in January of this year. There will be a video tribute, readings of Barry’s poems, and other celebrations to open the exhibit.