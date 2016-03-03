First Thursday’s at Alchemy
Join us for Alchemy Wellness Spa & Cafe 1st Thursday Event
Featured Artist this month is Monique Fay.
Some 34 years in the making, in this epic work, artist Monique Fay presents us with a photographic autobiography of a spiritual journey into life’s inner spaces, a journal derived from her own memories, dreams and reflections.
Monique will be giving card readings, live music along with Chapin Matthews. Our cafe will be serving kefir water samples, conscious cocktails, vegan pizza, & organic cuisine.
When: 5pm-8pm
Where: Alchemy Wellness Spa
430 Chapala St. SB CA 93101
805 899 8811
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: AdrienneDG
- Starts: March 3, 2016 5:00pm - 8:00Pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 35 Haley Street, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://alchemywellnessspa.com