First Thursday’s at Alchemy

March 3, 2016 from 5:00pm - 8:00Pm

Join us for Alchemy Wellness Spa & Cafe 1st Thursday Event

Featured Artist this month is Monique Fay.

Some 34 years in the making, in this epic work, artist Monique Fay presents us with a photographic autobiography of a spiritual journey into life’s inner spaces, a journal derived from her own memories, dreams and reflections.



Monique will be giving card readings, live music along with Chapin Matthews. Our cafe will be serving kefir water samples, conscious cocktails, vegan pizza, & organic cuisine.

When: 5pm-8pm

Where: Alchemy Wellness Spa

430 Chapala St. SB CA 93101

805 899 8811