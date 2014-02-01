Calendar » First Turning of the Point Conception Lighthouse Lens 158th Birthday Party

February 1, 2014 from 5:30pm

First Turning of the Point Conception Lighthouse Lens 158th Birthday Party



Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Saturday, February 1, 2014 • 5:30 ‒ 7 pm

Cost: Free (members), $10 (non-members).

To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115



The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum honors and celebrates the 158-year anniversary of the day the Point Conception Lighthouse First Order Fresnel Lens was first lit, on February 1, 1856. Festivities will include a ceremonial lighting and turning of the Fresnel lens for the first time since its installation into the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum in July 2013. The Point Conception Lighthouse Lens exhibit also features four new videos about the transfer of the lens, the keepers of the light, shipwrecks along the “Cape Horn of the Pacific” and describing the cutting edge Fresnel technology.



The reception is free for Maritime Museum members ($10 for non-members) and will also feature acknowledgement of the 100+ donors who helped make the transfer of the lens possible, including the exhibit naming benefactors, Roger and Sarah Chrisman. The Maritime Museum spent more than $350,000 to disassemble, transfer, and reassemble the Fresnel Lens from its remote location at Point Conception to the museum, including three weeks of restoration work on the 624 glass prisms, which had been neglected for thirteen years. This lens, a Registered National Landmark, is now on view to the public for the very first time. The reception will feature appetizers provided by Spices N Rice and wine from Deep Sea Winery, and runs from 5:30 to 7:00.