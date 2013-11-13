Five Fabulous Docs film series: Girl Rising
November 13, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
The screening of documentary film Girl Rising is part of the series Five Fabulous Docs sponsored by Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB.
“Girl Rising” tells the stories of 9 extraordinary girls from 9 countries, written by 9 celebrated writers and narrated by 9 renowned actresses. “Girl Rising” showcases the strength of the human spirit and the power of education to change the world.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey-Wolf Center
- Starts: November 13, 2013 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Community: $10; Student: $5; Series Pass: $40
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/five-fabulous-docs-girl-rising
- Sponsors: Carsey-Wolf Center