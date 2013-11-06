Calendar » Five Fabulous Docs film series: How to Survive a Plague

November 6, 2013 from 7pm - 9pm

The screening of award winning documentary film How to Survive a Plague is part of the series Five Fabulous Docs sponsored by Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB.

HOW TO SURVIVE A PLAGUE is the story of two coalitions—ACT UP and TAG (Treatment Action Group)—whose activism and innovation turned AIDS from a death sentence into a manageable condition. Despite having no scientific training, these self-made activists infiltrated the pharmaceutical industry and helped identify promising new drugs, moving them from experimental trials to patients in record time.