Five Fabulous Docs film series: How to Survive a Plague
The screening of award winning documentary film How to Survive a Plague is part of the series Five Fabulous Docs sponsored by Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB.
HOW TO SURVIVE A PLAGUE is the story of two coalitions—ACT UP and TAG (Treatment Action Group)—whose activism and innovation turned AIDS from a death sentence into a manageable condition. Despite having no scientific training, these self-made activists infiltrated the pharmaceutical industry and helped identify promising new drugs, moving them from experimental trials to patients in record time.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey-Wolf Center
- Starts: November 6, 2013 7pm - 9pm
- Price: Community: $10; Student: $5; Series Pass: $40
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/five-fabulous-docs-how-survive-plague
- Sponsors: Carsey-Wolf Center