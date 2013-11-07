Calendar » Five Fabulous Docs film series: The Imposter

November 7, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The screening of award winning documentary film The Imposter is part of the series Five Fabulous Docs sponsored by Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB.

The Imposter centers on a young Frenchman who claims to be the 16-year-old son of a grieving Texas family. The twisting, turning tale begins with an unsettling disappearance – that of Nicholas Barclay, a 13 year-old Texas boy who vanishes without a trace. Three and a half years later, staggering news arrives: the boy has been found, thousands of miles from home in Spain, saying he survived a mind-boggling ordeal of kidnap and torture by shadowy captors. His family is ecstatic to have him back no matter how strange the circumstances – but things become far stranger once he returns to Texas.