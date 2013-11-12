Calendar » Five Fabulous Docs film series: The Kill Team

November 12, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The screening of award winning documentary film The Kill Team is part of the series Five Fabulous Docs sponsored by Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB.

In 2010, the media branded a platoon of U.S. Army infantry soldiers “The Kill Team” following reports of its killing for sport while stationed in Afghanistan. Two years later, Dan Krauss examines this heinous war crime from the perspective of the accused. Firsthand accounts from four of the implicated soldiers provide insight into the circumstances that inspired the gratuitous killing of Afghan civilians.