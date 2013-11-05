Calendar » Five Fabulous Docs: Searching for Sugar Man

November 5, 2013 from 7pm - 9pm

The screening of 2013 Oscar Documentary Feature winner Searching for Sugar Man is part of the series Five Fabulous Docs sponsored by Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB.

In the early 1970s, Sixto Rodriguez was a Detroit folksinger who had a short-lived recording career with only two well received but non-selling albums. Unknown to Rodriguez, his musical story continued in South Africa where he became a pop music icon and inspiration for generations. Long rumored there to be dead by suicide, a few fans in the 1990s decided to seek out the truth of their hero's fate. What follows is a bizarrely heartening story in which they found far more in their quest than they ever hoped, while a Detroit construction laborer discovered that his lost artistic dreams came true after all.