Five Fabulous Docs: Searching for Sugar Man
The screening of 2013 Oscar Documentary Feature winner Searching for Sugar Man is part of the series Five Fabulous Docs sponsored by Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB.
In the early 1970s, Sixto Rodriguez was a Detroit folksinger who had a short-lived recording career with only two well received but non-selling albums. Unknown to Rodriguez, his musical story continued in South Africa where he became a pop music icon and inspiration for generations. Long rumored there to be dead by suicide, a few fans in the 1990s decided to seek out the truth of their hero's fate. What follows is a bizarrely heartening story in which they found far more in their quest than they ever hoped, while a Detroit construction laborer discovered that his lost artistic dreams came true after all.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey-Wolf Center
- Starts: November 5, 2013 7pm - 9pm
- Price: Community: $10; Student: $5; Series Discount Pass: $40
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/five-fabulous-docs-searching-sugar-man-0
