Calendar » Five Invitations: What The Dying Teach The Living, An Evening with Frank Ostaseki

March 22, 2018 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Community Education and Engagement Series is pleased to present Five Invitations: What The Dying Teach The Living, An Evening with Frank Ostaseki.

On Thursday, March 22, guest speaker Frank Ostaseki will discuss the importance of embracing death before the end of life. A Book Signing of his book The Five Invitations will take place immediately after his presentation.

Frank Ostaseki is the cofounder of the Zen Hospice Project, one of San Francisco’s first residential hospice facilities, and the Metta Institute, which offers educational programs related to spirituality and dying. He is a well-respected Buddhist teacher and has lectured at Harvard Medical School, the Mayo Clinic, and at major spiritual centers throughout the world.

This event is free and open to all community members. Attendees must register in advance at www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

Date: Thursday, March 22, 2018

Time: 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Location: Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 Cota Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

To find more information about this event and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Cheryll Puyot at 805-563-8820 or visit http://www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org/an-evening-with-frank-ostaseski/.