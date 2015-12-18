Calendar » Five Wishes Community Wokshop

December 18, 2015 from 10:00am

As part of their ongoing work to foster advance care planning conversations in the community, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well is pleased to announce they will hold several Five Wishes Workshops throughout the month of October! The Alliance for Living and Dying Well recommends using the Five Wishes process developed by Aging with Dignity to lead your conversation and help formulate the decisions you put into your Advanced Care Directive.

These workshops are FREE and open to the community, to encourage the public to complete their Advance Health Care Directives.