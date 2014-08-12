Calendar » Five Wishes Community Workshop

August 12, 2014 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Alliance for Living and Dying Well invites the community to come fulfill their Five Wishes and complete their advance healthcare directives.This event will take place at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, 602 E. Montecito St., (Community Room), 4-6 pm. For more information or registration, call (805) 845-5314.