Five Wishes Community Workshop

August 15, 2014 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Alliance for Living and Dying Well invites the community to come fulfill their Five Wishes and complete their advance healthcare directives. This event will take place at Vista del Monte, 3775 Modoc Road, 10am-noon.  For information and registration, call (805)845-5314.

 

