Five Wishes Community Workshop
August 15, 2014 from 10:00am - 12:00pm
Alliance for Living and Dying Well invites the community to come fulfill their Five Wishes and complete their advance healthcare directives. This event will take place at Vista del Monte, 3775 Modoc Road, 10am-noon. For information and registration, call (805)845-5314.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 15, 2014 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Location: Vista del Monte, 3775 Modoc Road
- Website: http://www.allianceforlivinganddyingwell.org/