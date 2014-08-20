Five Wishes Community Workshop
August 20, 2014 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm
Alliance for Living and Dying Well invites the community to come fulfill their Five Wishes and complete their advance healthcare directives. This event will take place at Garden Court, 1116 De La Vina St., 3-5 pm. For information and registration, call (805) 845-5314.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 20, 2014 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Location: Garden Court, 1116 De La Vina St.
- Website: http://www.allianceforlivinganddyingwell.org/