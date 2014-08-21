Five Wishes Community Workshop
August 21, 2014 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm
Alliance for Living and Dying Well invites the community to come fulfill their Five Wishes and complete their advance healthcare directives. This event will take place at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, 4-6 pm. For information and registration, call (805)845-5314.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 21, 2014 4:00pm - 6:00pm
- Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100
- Website: http://www.allianceforlivinganddyingwell.org/