Five Wishes Community Workshop

August 21, 2014 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Alliance for Living and Dying Well invites the community to come fulfill their Five Wishes and complete their advance healthcare directives. This event will take place at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, 4-6 pm. For information and registration, call (805)845-5314.