Calendar » Five Wishes Community Workshop

July 18, 2014 from 10:00am - noon

Alliance for Living and Dying Well invites the community to come fulfill their Five Wishes and complete their advance healthcare directives. This event will take place at Vista del Monte, 3775 Modoc Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, from 10am-noon. For more information and registration, call (805)845-5314.