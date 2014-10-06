Calendar » Five Wishes Community Workshop

October 6, 2014 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well invites the community to come fulfill their Five Wishes and complete their Advance Healthcare Directives. This event will take place at B’nai B’rith Congregation, 1000 San Antonio Creek Rd., from 3 pm-5 pm. For more information and registration, please call (805) 845-5314.