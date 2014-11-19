Five Wishes Community Workshop
November 19, 2014 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm
The Alliance for Living and Dying Well invites the community to come fulfill their Five Wishes and complete their Advance Healthcare Directives. This event will take place at Garden Court, 1116 De La Vina St., from 3 pm-5 pm. For more information and registration, please call (805) 845-5314.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 19, 2014 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Garden Court, 1116 De La Vina St.